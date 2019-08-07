EUR/USD technical analysis: Bounces off 4H 100MA towards 6-week old resistance-line

- EUR/USD rises back towards near-term trend-line resistance as 100-bar moving average (4H 100MA) triggers the U-turn.
- Overbought RSI conditions can question further upside past resistance-line.
- A week-old rising support-line seems immediate support.
Having bounced off 4H 100MA, the EUR/USD again aims for near-term resistance-line as it takes the bids to 1.1217 during early Wednesday.
Not only the falling trend-line since June 25, at 1.1240, but overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) also doubts the pair’s further upside.
Should buyers manage to conquer 1.1240, mid-July tops surrounding 1.1290 could be next on their watch-list.
Meanwhile, a weeklong ascending support-line at 1.1197 becomes the key immediate rest to follow during the pair’s pullback, a break of which will again highlight 4H 100MA level of 1.1167.
Additionally, pair’s dip beneath 1.1167, will have to break below multiple supports around 1.1165/63 in order to revisit 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-June to early August downpour, at 1.1118.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 1.1329
- R2 1.129
- R1 1.1246
- PP 1.1207
-
- S1 1.1163
- S2 1.1124
- S3 1.108
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounces off 4H 100MA towards 6-week old resistance-line
Having bounced off 4H 100MA, the EUR/USD again aims for near-term resistance-line as it takes the bids to 1.1217 during early Wednesday. A week-old rising support-line seems immediate support.
GBP/USD remains confined in a range as no-deal Brexit concerns gain little attention
GBP/USD keeps following a short-term symmetrical triangle as a lack of economic indicators and summer recess in the UK’s parliament restrict cable moves despite increasing odds for no-deal Brexit.
USD/JPY: Sellers are back as Tokyo open reassesses trade war respite
USD/JPY buyers can’t be happy for long as the pair drops to 106.22 on Tokyo open. The quote benefited from China’s scaling back the currency from record lows against the USD. Chinese media adds fuel into the US-China trade war.
Gold: Eyes on 127.2% Fibo target
The yellow metal has been on fire of late with the bulls have been eyeing up the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 while holding well above the 20-day moving average and the 78.60% retracement of the recent ranges.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Cash Rate Decision: Poised to cut again
The New Zealand central bank began the current round of rate decreases when Governor Adrian Orr reduced the cash rate 0.25% on May 8th. The RBA followed with its base with a quarter point cut to 1.25% on June 4th.