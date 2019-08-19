EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish note unchanged below the 55-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is now attempting some rebound after bottoming out in the proximity of 1.1060 in late last week.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the interim resistance at the 21-day SMA at 1.1149 ahead of the 10-day SMA at 1.1159.
  • While below the 55-day SMA near 1.1230, further retracements in spot – including a test of 2019 lows at 1.1026 – should remain on the table in the short-term horizon. This area of resistance is reinforced by monthly tops at 1.1249.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1103
Today Daily Change 23
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.1091
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1153
Daily SMA50 1.1228
Daily SMA100 1.1221
Daily SMA200 1.1291
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1114
Previous Daily Low 1.1066
Previous Weekly High 1.1232
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1085
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1096
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1066
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1018
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1139
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1163

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

