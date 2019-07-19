EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Another failure at the 1.1280 area should spark some correction lower

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The pair bounced off the 1.1200 area on Thursday, although the sharp up move once again run out of steam in the 1.1280/90 band, where sit last week’s peaks and the 21-day SMA.
  • Another failure to break above this area of resistance on a sustainable fashion has opened the door to extra pullbacks and a potential re-test of the 1.1200 neighbourhood… and below.
  • In the broader picture, the downside pressure stays unchanged while below the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1317.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1239
Today Daily Change 46
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 1.1278
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1289
Daily SMA50 1.1246
Daily SMA100 1.1251
Daily SMA200 1.132
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1281
Previous Daily Low 1.1205
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.1193
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1252
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1234
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1229
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.118
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1154
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1304
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.138

 

 

