EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Another failure at the 1.1280 area should spark some correction lower

- The pair bounced off the 1.1200 area on Thursday, although the sharp up move once again run out of steam in the 1.1280/90 band, where sit last week’s peaks and the 21-day SMA.
- Another failure to break above this area of resistance on a sustainable fashion has opened the door to extra pullbacks and a potential re-test of the 1.1200 neighbourhood… and below.
- In the broader picture, the downside pressure stays unchanged while below the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1317.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1239
|Today Daily Change
|46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.1278
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1289
|Daily SMA50
|1.1246
|Daily SMA100
|1.1251
|Daily SMA200
|1.132
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1281
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1205
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1252
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1234
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1304
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.138
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls further as USD picks up bids on Fed's Bullard
The EUR/USD pair came under fresh selling pressure and fell further below the 1.1250 level after the comments from Fed's Bullard bolstered the broad USD recovery. Bullard said that he sees no need for a larger rate cut.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2500, US data eyed
The latest recovery attempt in the GBP/USD pair lost legs near 1.2535 region, driving the rates back towards the 1.25 handle amid widening UK budget deficit and broad US dollar strength. Focus on US data.
USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control
Japanese National Inflation steady at 0.7%YoY in June. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected at 98.5 in July. USD/JPY corrective advance falling short of signaling an interim bottom in place.
Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout
Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey preview: The pool of happiness spreads
The University of Michigan will issue its preliminary Survey of Consumers for July on Friday July 18th at 12:30 pm GMT. Consumer sentiment expected to gain modestly in July. Optimism should be supported by strong June jobs report.