EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A test of 1.1181 looks likely while below the 100-day SMA at 1.1258

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains under pressure at the beginning of the week and is flirting with the 55-day SMA in the 1.1230 zone.
  • In the meantime, another visit to the 1.1180 area stays well on the cards as long as the 100-day SMA at 1.1258 caps the upside .
  • Further up emerges the more relevant hurdle at the 200-day SMA at 1.1330. Above this area, the pair is expected to shift its focus to monthly tops near 1.1420.

EUR/USD daily chart


EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1231
Today Daily Change 14
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1226
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1298
Daily SMA50 1.1238
Daily SMA100 1.1261
Daily SMA200 1.1333
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1289
Previous Daily Low 1.1207
Previous Weekly High 1.1373
Previous Weekly Low 1.1207
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1239
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1258
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1192
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1159
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.111
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1274
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1323
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1356

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured above 1.1200 amid dovish ECB comments

EUR/USD pressured above 1.1200 amid dovish ECB comments

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, yet unable to recover. ECB member Benoit Coeure has said that accommodative policy is needed more than ever and opened the door to QE.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidating its losses above 1.2500 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD consolidating its losses above 1.2500 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, close to the six-month lows it dropped to after the robust US NFP. Uncertainty about Brexit and fears of an outright recession weigh on the pound.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: pressuring critical resistance area

USD/JPY: pressuring critical resistance area

Japanese data mixed, machinery orders indicate that the economy keeps contracting. Equities remain under selling pressure as a result of a robust US NFP released Friday.

USD/JPY News

Gold recovers above critical $1400 handle following Friday's sharp fall

Gold recovers above critical $1400 handle following Friday's sharp fall

The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $20 on Friday and closed the week below the critical $1400 mark. With the markets going into a consolidation phase in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and geopolitical developments.

Gold News

ETH bets on leading the conquest of the Moon

ETH bets on leading the conquest of the Moon

ETH/BTC shows a considerable robust bullish configuration. BTC/USD looks resilient and refuses falls. XRP/USD remains lethargic awaiting a catalyst.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location