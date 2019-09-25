EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A test of 1.0925 is likely while below 1.1053

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains under pressure around the 1.10 neighbourhood so far this week.
  • The down move to weekly lows near 1.0970 has opened the door for a potential new visit to YTD lows in the proximity of 1.0920 (September 3rd).
  • Looking at the broader picture, the bearish view on the pair should persist as long as the 3-month resistance line, today at 1.1053, caps the upside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1
Today Daily Change 31
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.1014
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1029
Daily SMA50 1.1101
Daily SMA100 1.1173
Daily SMA200 1.125
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1024
Previous Daily Low 1.0984
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1009
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0967
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.095
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1071

 

 

