EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A new visit to the 1.1100 region remains on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The down move in EUR/USD appears to have met some decent contention in the 1.1180 region for the time being.
  • Spot has returned to the area below the key multi-month resistance line, today at 1.1260, after failing just ahead of the key 200-week SMA in the 1.1350 region earlier in the month.
  • A break below March low at 1.1176 should spark further selling mood with the next potential stop at 1.1135 (early May low) ahead of YTD lows in the 1.1100 neighbourhood.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.12
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.1194
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1224
Daily SMA50 1.1218
Daily SMA100 1.1267
Daily SMA200 1.1357
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1244
Previous Daily Low 1.1181
Previous Weekly High 1.1344
Previous Weekly Low 1.1202
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1168
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1143
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1232
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.127
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1295

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is consolidating its losses after ECB's Draghi said that more stimulus may be needed soon. He speaks again today but the focus shifts to the Fed decision which is also expected to hint about an upcoming cut.

GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 after UK inflation has met expectations. Opposition leader Corbyn will reportedly support a second referendum today. Boris Johnson increased his lead in the race to become PM. 

USD/JPY slides back closer to 108.00 mark, focus remains on FOMC

Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight rebound led by renewed trade optimism. Fed rate cut hopes seemed to cap gains despite positive US bond yields/risk-on mood. The focus remains on the latest FOMC monetary policy update.

Gold flirting with session lows, just above $1340 level

Gold prices edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and extended the previous session's intraday pullback from levels beyond the $1350 region.

FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'

That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.

