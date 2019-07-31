EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A new visit to 1.1100 cannot be ruled out

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains sidelined in the area of weekly highs in the 1.1150/60 band ahead of the key FOMC gathering later today.
  • The negative bias, however, remains entrenched while below the 55-day SMA at 1.1233 and against this backdrop, another test of YTD lows in the 1.1100 neighbourhood remains well on the cards in the short-term horizon.
  • In the meantime, the selling bias is expected to mitigate somewhat If the 1.1280/90 band is cleared, allowing for a potential test of the critical 200-day SMA just above 1.13 the figure.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1154
Today Daily Change 14
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1158
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1213
Daily SMA50 1.1241
Daily SMA100 1.1241
Daily SMA200 1.1306
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1162
Previous Daily Low 1.1132
Previous Weekly High 1.1226
Previous Weekly Low 1.1101
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1143
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1139
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1121
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.111
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1169
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1198

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

