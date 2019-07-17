EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A breakdown of 1.1200 remains well on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has intensified the leg lower and so far met decent contention in the 1.1200 neighbourhood, or weekly lows.
  • A break below the 1.1200 handle should see July low at 1.1193 re-tested ahead of June 18 low at 1.1181.
  • In the meantime, the pair’s outlook stay negative while below the key 200-day SMA at 1.1320.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1209
Today Daily Change 18
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.129
Daily SMA50 1.1244
Daily SMA100 1.1253
Daily SMA200 1.1323
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1266
Previous Daily Low 1.1202
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.1193
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1226
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1241
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1186
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1162
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.125
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1314

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns lower to test 1.1200 ahead of Eurozone data

EUR/USD turns lower to test 1.1200 ahead of Eurozone data

EUR/USD meets fresh supply and risks falling below key support at 1.1193 as markets seem to have scaled back expectations of Fed rate cuts in the overnight trade. Focus on Eurozone final CPI data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD refreshes 27-month lows sub-1.2400 ahead of UK CPI

GBP/USD refreshes 27-month lows sub-1.2400 ahead of UK CPI

Sellers returned in the early European trading, knocking-off GBP/USD to fresh 27-month lows near 1.2390 region as hard Brexit jitters continue to haunt the markets heading into the key UK CPI data release. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle

Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.

USD/JPY News

Gold clings to 21-DMA amid less active markets

Gold clings to 21-DMA amid less active markets

Gold carries the 3-week old lower high formation forward as it clings to 21-day moving average (DMA) during Wednesday’s less active market hours ahead of the European session. Lack of major data/news during the Asian session limits market moves.

Gold News

Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces

Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces

US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  