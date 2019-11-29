EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A breakdown of 1.0990 should expose 1.0930

- The bearish tone in EUR/USD remains unabated so far this week.
- The 1.0990 region holds the downside for the time being.
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades within a tight range always around the key 1.10 handle.
Immediately above aligns the key 55-day SMA near 1.1040. The downside pressure is expected to alleviate somewhat above this area and allow a potential test of the 100-day SMA at 1.1074 ahead of last week’s highs in 1.1095/1.1100 band.
If the pair breaches 1.10 on a convincing note, then the 1.0990 region should offer interim support ahead of the more relevant 1.0930 zone. If the selling impetus picks up pace, then a move to 2019 low at 1.0879 should not be ruled out
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1004
|Today Daily Change
|11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1049
|Daily SMA50
|1.1041
|Daily SMA100
|1.1078
|Daily SMA200
|1.1167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.102
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0998
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1098
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1014
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1011
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1006
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0976
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1042
