EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A breach of 1.1200 should expose a deeper pullback

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recent decline in EUR/USD has met support in the 1.1200 neighbourhood so far.
  • A breakdown of this area should pave the way for an initial test of March low at 1.1176 ahead of 2019 lows at 1.1106 recorded on May 23.
  • Furthermore, while below the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1358, further downside should not be ruled out.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1218
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.122
Daily SMA50 1.122
Daily SMA100 1.1271
Daily SMA200 1.1361
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1291
Previous Daily Low 1.1202
Previous Weekly High 1.1344
Previous Weekly Low 1.1202
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1236
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1257
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1178
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.109
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1266
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1322
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1354

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 amid some USD weakness

EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 amid some USD weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, recovering some of the losses. Earlier, ECB officials expressed concern about global growth President Draghi speaks later. Tension is rising toward the Fed decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls to the lowest since January

GBP/USD falls to the lowest since January

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, the lowest since January. Sterling has been under pressure amid growing uncertainty about Brexit and USD strength.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: wait-and-see continues ahead of Fed

USD/JPY: wait-and-see continues ahead of Fed

The dollar consolidates its gains against most rival, and scarce data exacerbates the quietness. USD/JPY bullish above 108.90, bearish below 108.10.

USD/JPY News

Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1240 level

Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1240 level

Gold recovered a major part of its early slide and moved to the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1340 region post-US data.

Gold News

Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed

Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed

Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location