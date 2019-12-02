EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 50-day EMA, monthly trendline doubt bullish spinning bottom

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • 1.1050/55 confluence can challenge the upside break while sellers await a daily closing below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Bullish Candlestick formation favors the pair’s recovery but MACD says the otherwise.

EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.1020 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday. The prices portrayed a bullish candlestick formation on the daily (D1) chart on Friday.

With the bullish spinning bottom favoring the pair’s recovery, another attempt to 50% Fibonacci retracement of October month upside, at 1.1030, can be expected. However, 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a downward sloping trend line since early-November can limit further advances around 1.1050/55.

Alternatively, sellers may concentrate on the bearish signals from the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator. Though, a daily closing below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0990 becomes necessary to target October 08 low near 1.0940.

In a case where bears dominate below 1.0940, October month low of 1.0880 will be their favorite. On the contrary, late-November high near 1.1100 will be on the bull’s radar beyond 1.1055.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Recovery expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1018
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.1017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1042
Daily SMA50 1.1041
Daily SMA100 1.1076
Daily SMA200 1.1166
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.103
Previous Daily Low 1.0981
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1011
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0989
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0961
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.094
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1086

 

 

