EUR/USD technical analysis: 23.6% Fibo., multi-day long trend-line cap immediate upside

- Immediate ascending trend-line portrays EUR/USD’s recovery.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and a 7-day long descending trend-line limit immediate rise.
Despite recovering gradually during the late last week, the EUR/USD pair is still below key near-term resistances as it takes the rounds to 1.1138 on early Monday.
Among them, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a week-long downpour completing on July 25, at 1.1145, followed by 7-day old downward sloping resistance-line, at 1.1158, acts as immediate upside barriers.
Should prices rally beyond 1.1158, July 25 high around 1.1189 and 1.1210 can please buyers.
Alternatively, a downside break of 1.1115 support-line can fetch prices to Thursday’s low of 1.1101 that holds the key to the quote’s south-run towards mid-2017 bottom close to 1.10000 mark.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 1.119
- R2 1.1171
- R1 1.1149
- PP 1.1131
-
- S1 1.1109
- S2 1.109
- S3 1.1068
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears will wait for the Fed to add pressure
After reaching a fresh two-year low, the EUR/USD pair has finished the week not far above such low at 1.1125, as the dollar got an additional impulse at the end of the week from a better-than-expected Q2 GDP reading.
GBP/USD remains on a back foot around multi-year low amid no-deal Brexit fears
While the first week of the PM Johnson’s rule didn’t bode well for the British Pound (GBP), as anticipated, the GBP/USD pair remains weak near multi-year low as it trades close to 1.2380 during early Monday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY pulling back from daily doji and ahead of trade-talk noise and the Fed
USD/JPY has started out on the backfoot in Tokyo today, testing the 50-day moving average and falling just shy of the 109 handle and stop territory. Former highs and a critical Fibonacci level at around 108.40 provide immediate support.
Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash
Gold prices have rallied and are trading 0.35% higher at $1423 at the time of writing having climbed from a low of 1418 at the start of the week following a futures close of $1,419.30 an ounce and printing a weekly loss of 0.5%.
US economy slows in the second quarter as business investment fades
The American consumer backed by a red hot labor market was not enough to keep the US economy from cooling in the second quarter as business investment stuttered beset by trade and global growth concerns.