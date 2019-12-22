EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 21/50-DMA limit bounce off 100-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD fails to late Friday's pullback from 100-DMA.
  • An ascending trend line since early-October limits the pair’s near-term downside.

EUR/USD declines to 1.1080 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair takes a U-turn from a confluence of 21 and 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) while failing to extend Friday’s pullback from 100-DMA.

38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of October-December upside, at 1.1075, offers immediate support ahead of the 100-DMA level of 1.1060.

However, the pair’s additional weakness below 1.1060 will be challenged by a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1040 and a nearly three-month-old rising trend line, at 1.1020 now.

Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond 1.1084/85 confluence can trigger the pair’s fresh upside to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1125.

Additionally, pair’s sustained run-up past-1.1125 enables it to challenge 1.1175/80 while aiming 1.1200 round-figure.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1078
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.1077
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1081
Daily SMA50 1.1082
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.115
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1126
Previous Daily Low 1.1066
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1089
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1104
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.103
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0993
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.115
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1174

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

