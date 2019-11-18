EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 200-bar SMA, 38.2% Fibo. question 7-day high

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD extends recovery from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Overbought RSI conditions add strength to the resistances.

The EUR/USD pair’s successful recovery from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement flashes a seven-day high of 1.1065 by the press time of early Monday.

Even so, overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index join 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of October month rise to question pair’s further upside.

Additionally, late-October low near 1.1070/75 and November 06 high around 1.1095 could question pair’s run-up beyond 1.1065, if not then 1.1130 and the previous month high around 1.1180 could lure buyers.

Alternatively, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of 1.1030 and 1.1000 respectively could limit pair’s near-term declines ahead of October 08 and 03 lows near 1.0940.

If at all sellers refrain from respecting 1.0940, October month low surrounding 1.0880 will be the sellers’ choice.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1062
Today Daily Change 7 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 1.1055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1087
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1098
Daily SMA200 1.118
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1058
Previous Daily Low 1.1014
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1115

 

 

