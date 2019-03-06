EUR/USD technical analysis: 1.1190/95 is the level to beat for buyers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The 200-HMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, and 3-week old descending trend-line together highlight the importance of 1.1190/95 resistance-area.
  • Overbought RSI levels add to the chances of a pullback from the key resistance-region.

Despite its latest recovery, the EUR/USD pair is yet to clear short-term important resistance-zone while oversold RSI indicates chances of its pullback as the quote seesaws near 1.1180 ahead of the European markets’ open on Monday.

The 1.1190/95 confluence comprising 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA), 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April to May month declines and a three-week-old descending trend-line becomes immediate resistance for the pair to clear.

However, overbought levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) favor profit-booking moves targeting 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1158.

Should there be additional weakness past-1.1158, 1.1125 and recent low near 1.1105 could become sellers’ favorites.

On the contrary, an upside clearance of 1.1195 may trigger the price rise towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1217 whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.1243 and a horizontal-line near 1.1265 including highs marked since April 22 may please bulls then after.

EUR/USD 4-Hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1184
Today Daily Change 13 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 1.1171
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1183
Daily SMA50 1.1212
Daily SMA100 1.1282
Daily SMA200 1.1379
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1182
Previous Daily Low 1.1125
Previous Weekly High 1.1218
Previous Weekly Low 1.1116
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1161
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1147
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1136
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1102
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1079
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1194
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1217
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1251

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD looks north with US-DE yield 10-year spread hitting 14-month low

EUR/USD looks north with US-DE yield 10-year spread hitting 14-month low

The narrowing US-German yield differentials will likely keep EUR/USD better bid on the first trading day of the week. EUR/USD may come under pressure if the Eurozone and German PMI number are revised lower.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends recent recovery ahead of manufacturing PMI, US Pres. Trump’s UK visit

GBP/USD extends recent recovery ahead of manufacturing PMI, US Pres. Trump’s UK visit

While trade tensions and sluggish data were already taking a toll on the US Dollar (USD), growing doubts on the US economic strength recently favored the greenback bears.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY hits 4.5-month lows, eyes a break below 108.00

USD/JPY hits 4.5-month lows, eyes a break below 108.00

USD/JPY came under fresh selling pressure in the Asian trades and hit 4.5-month lows just ahead of the 108 handle, in the wake of bearish technical set up, escalating trade war and increased odds of a Fed rate cut by end-2019. 

USD/JPY News

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

Markets are convinced that the Reserve Bank of Australia will initiate its first rate cutting cycle on Tuesday reducing the cash rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%. 

Read more

Gold tops 10-week high amid risk aversion wave, greenback weakness

Gold tops 10-week high amid risk aversion wave, greenback weakness

With the recent political events pushing traders towards risk safety, Gold prices are on the bids near a 10-week high of $1312.60 during early Monday. Rising speculations of the Fed rate cut offer additional strength to Gold.

Gold News

