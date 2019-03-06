- The 200-HMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, and 3-week old descending trend-line together highlight the importance of 1.1190/95 resistance-area.
- Overbought RSI levels add to the chances of a pullback from the key resistance-region.
Despite its latest recovery, the EUR/USD pair is yet to clear short-term important resistance-zone while oversold RSI indicates chances of its pullback as the quote seesaws near 1.1180 ahead of the European markets’ open on Monday.
The 1.1190/95 confluence comprising 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA), 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April to May month declines and a three-week-old descending trend-line becomes immediate resistance for the pair to clear.
However, overbought levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) favor profit-booking moves targeting 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1158.
Should there be additional weakness past-1.1158, 1.1125 and recent low near 1.1105 could become sellers’ favorites.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of 1.1195 may trigger the price rise towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1217 whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.1243 and a horizontal-line near 1.1265 including highs marked since April 22 may please bulls then after.
EUR/USD 4-Hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1184
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.1171
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1183
|Daily SMA50
|1.1212
|Daily SMA100
|1.1282
|Daily SMA200
|1.1379
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1125
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1218
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1161
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1147
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1136
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
