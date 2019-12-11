EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 1.1100/05 confluence guards immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD pulls back from a three-day high.
  • The eight-day-old rising support line, 100-bar SMA limits near-term declines.
  • Bulls can target the monthly top after crossing adjacent resistance confluence.

EUR/USD turns modestly weak to 1.1090 after pulling back from the three-day top during early Wednesday.

The quote now seems to decline towards more than a week-long rising trend line, at 1.1070, whereas 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.1050/53 could restrict further weakness.

In a case where prices keep trading south after 1.1050, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of November month fall, at .1027, followed by the previous month low close to 1.0980 can please sellers.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 1.1100/05 area including 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and a descending resistance line since early-November can escalate the pair’s recovery 1.1120, surrounding the monthly top.

Additionally, the pair’s rise above 1.1120 needs to cross 1.1140 in order to visit the previous month’s high of 1.1177.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1092
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.1096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1051
Daily SMA50 1.1059
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1156
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1098
Previous Daily Low 1.1062
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1085
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1049
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1036
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1145

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD consolidates recent losses to 1.3120 amid doubts over Conservatives’ majority

GBP/USD consolidates recent losses to 1.3120 amid doubts over Conservatives’ majority

GBP/USD pulls back from the recently flashed 3 dy low to 1.3122 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair plummeted after YouGov’s latest poll suggested that the ruling Conservatives will struggle for the majority after Dec 12 elections.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike

USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike

US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD supported above 0.68 despite poor Aussie data, tariffs uncertainty

AUD/USD supported above 0.68 despite poor Aussie data, tariffs uncertainty

AUD/USD manages to hold above the 0.68 handle despite plummeting Australian Consumer Sentiment and looming US tariffs hike uncertainty, as the focus now shifts to the FOMC for fresh impetus. 

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD rolling into Asia below $1465/oz

XAU/USD rolling into Asia below $1465/oz

Gold is hovering near four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and its 50/100 SMAs. However, traders should be aware that the FOMC on Wednesday could lead to high volatility. 

Gold News

YouGov Final Projection: Conservative Majority by 28

YouGov Final Projection: Conservative Majority by 28

YouGov's much awaited final prediction is out: A conservative majority of 28. 9 Tory losses are also easily within the margin of error. In all 23 seats are in the 0-4 point range. Tories are involved in 21 of them.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures