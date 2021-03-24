EUR/USD: Teases monthly bottom above 1.1800 amid EU’s virus-led lockdown, strong US dollar

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD bounces off two-week low but fails to convince buyers.
  • Germany, Netherlands extend activity restrictions, EU Health Director-General Gallina tried to placate vaccine fears.
  • Market sentiment consolidates amid Fedspeak, geopolitical tension and pre-PMI caution.

EUR/USD takes rounds to 1.1850-45 after the recent bounce off 1.1836 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major dropped to the two-week low earlier in Asia as the US dollar stays on the front foot around the monthly peak. However, a lack of major catalysts seems to offer immediate relief to the bears.

Germany’s extension of the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led lockdown measures to April preceded Netherlands stretching of activity measures. The same highlights the virus resurgence fears in the bloc. On the same line, vaccine shortage in the European Union (EU) couldn’t be ignored even as the EU Health Director-General Sandra Gallina said, “Q2 vaccine deliveries should see bloc hit 70% target by late summer.”

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden sounds optimistic over vaccine deliveries and jabbing target whereas the Fedspeak managed to offer extra strength to the US dollar index (DXY) amid risk-off mood. That said, the DXY is currently poking the four-month high, flashed earlier in March, while picking up bids near 92.40.

The West versus China and the ECB’s comparatively less strong position than the Fed also contribute to the EUR/USD weakness.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction around 3,900 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield stays on the south-run, down 3.1 basis points (bps) to 1.60%, by the press time.

Moving on, activity numbers from the bloc and the US Durable Goods Orders, not to forget Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s second testimony, should entertain the EUR/USD traders. However, major attention will be given to the virus and inflation headlines while keeping eyes on the US bond moves for fresh impulse.

Read: US Durable Goods February Preview: Consumption to reflect labor market recovery

Technical analysis

A four-month low around 1.1835 becomes a tough nut to crack to EUR/USD sellers even if a clear break of 200-day SMA, at 1.1862 now, suggests the quote’s further downside.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1845
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.185
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1976
Daily SMA50 1.2054
Daily SMA100 1.2058
Daily SMA200 1.186
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1941
Previous Daily Low 1.1842
Previous Weekly High 1.1989
Previous Weekly Low 1.1874
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1903
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1815
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1779
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1716
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1913
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1976
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2012

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

