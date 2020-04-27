EUR/USD: Targeting the 1.0885 April 22 high – Commerzbank

EUR/USD is to further bounce off its one month low at 1.0728, in the opinion of Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD is expected to recover from last week’s low at 1.0728 and still targets the 1.0885 April 22 high.”
“Once bettered the 55-day moving average at 1.0947 and April 15 high at 1.0994 will be back in the frame.”
“Currently, an unexpected failure at 1.0728 on a daily chart closing basis would target the 1.0636 March low and then1.0340, the 2017 low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Forex Today: Upbeat mood downs the dollar amid BOJ action, encouraging coronavirus stats
There is a risk-in tone in markets amid further easing from the Bank of Japan, falling coronavirus cases, especially in Europe, and as investors have digested last week's devastating economic figures. The US dollar is on the back foot across the board, with commodity currencies the biggest winners. Gold is stable at around $1,720.
WTI bears return to the desks with over 8.0% loss in Asia
WTI snaps the previous three-day winning streak. Rig count data from Canada have been drop to the lowest since 2000, the US data marks six weeks of declines. The Permian Basin and New Mexico accounted for 62% of the shutdowns.
3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week
For most of the major currencies and USD/JPY in particular, consolidation was the primary theme this week. The trading range for USD/JPY was less than 80 pips and, on most days, less than 50.