EUR/USD tackles the 1.2243 February high, on course to the 1.2556/1.2619 zone – Commerzbank

EUR/USD is currently challenging the February high at 1.2242. Above here, the next target is seen at the 1.2349 2021 high, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research, briefs.

Targets 1.2556/1.2619, the 2018 high, the 200-month moving average and the 55-quarter ma

“EUR/USD is in two-month highs and is approaching 1.2242, the February high.”

“The pair is underpinned by the near-term uptrend at 1.2094 and stays immediately bid above here.”

“Above 1.2243 targets 1.2349, the 2021 high.”

“Our longer-term target is 1.2556/1.2619, the 2018 high, the 200-month moving average and the 55-quarter ma.”