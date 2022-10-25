UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Economist Lee Sue Ann see EUR/USD facing extra gains once 0.9935 is cleared.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “EUR rose to a 2-1/2 -week high of 0.9899 yesterday before closing at 0.9874 (+0.14%). Upward momentum is building and the risk for today is tilted to the upside. However, the chance of EUR breaking the major and solid resistance at 0.9935 is not high for now. On the downside, a breach of 0.9835 (minor support is at 0.9860) would indicate that the build-up in momentum has fizzled out.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR closed at 0.9874 yesterday, its highest daily closing since early this month. Short-term upward momentum is beginning to build and the risk for EUR is shifting to the upside. That said, EUR has to break the major and solid resistance at 0.9935 first before a sustained advance is likely. The odds of EUR breaking 0.9935 will remain intact as long as it does not move below 0.9780 (‘strong support’ level) within the next few days. Looking ahead, the next resistance above 0.9935 is at 1.0000.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to cross the 0.6350 hurdle, Aussie Inflation/US GDP in focus
AUD/USD has faced barricades around 0.6350 amid China’s Jinping-infused pessimism. A fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Fed looks likely. Fears of recession in the US economy have accelerates as US Yellen cited that the one cannot be ruled out.
EUR/USD portrays pre-ECB anxiety around 0.9900, yields weigh on DXY ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD bulls struggle to keep the reins, despite printing a four-day uptrend around the fortnight top near 0.9900. The major currency pair traces the sluggish markets heading into Tuesday’s European session. Hawkish central bank bets, downbeat PMIs fail to entertain bears.
GBP/USD marches towards 50-DMA hurdle as DXY traces softer yields, UK politics, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD cheers broad US dollar weakness, cautious optimism in the market to defend buyers. End of UK’s month-old political turmoil, Rishi Sunak’s credibility keeps buyers hopeful. Downbeat PMIs, geopolitical fears concerning Russia and hawkish Fed bets test upside momentum.
Gold continues to baffle investors around $1,650 amid subdued DXY
Gold price (XAU/USD) has continued to auction sideways following the bewilderness in the US dollar index (DXY). The precious metal is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a $1,647.50-1,655.00 range in the Tokyo session.
These on-chain metrics suggest Binance Coin price will pump back to $280
Binance Coin price remains in bullish territory on the Relative Strength Index after pumping to extreme overbought territory. The bulls have breached and retested the 8-day exponential moving average.