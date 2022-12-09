  • EUR/USD moves back closer to a multi-month top, though lacks follow-through.
  • A modest USD recovery is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the pair.
  • Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes, a positive risk tone should cap the buck
  • Traders also seem reluctant ahead of crucial central bank meetings next week.

The EUR/USD pair gains some follow-through traction on the last day of the week and inches back closer to a multi-month top set on Monday. The uptick, however, runs out of steam ahead of the 1.0600 mark, dragging spot prices to the lower end of the daily range, around the 1.0560-1.0555 area during the first half of the European session.

The US Dollar stages a modest recovery from a multi-day low touched earlier this Friday and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. That said, the uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the greenback and continue lending some support to the major, at least for the time being.

The incoming positive macro data from the United States has been fueling speculations that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates more than estimated. However, the recent comments by several FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, suggested that the US central bank will slow the pace of its policy tightening. In fact, the markets have been pricing in over a 90% chance of a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike move by the Fed in December.

Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets could undermine the safe-haven greenback and contribute to limiting the downside for the EUR/USD pair. Despite the aforementioned supporting factors, any meaningful rally seems elusive amid diminishing odds for another supersized 75 bps rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB). Hence, the focus will remain glued to next week's key central bank policy meetings.

In the meantime, traders on Friday will take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to post modest gains for the third successive week.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.056
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.0556
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0402
Daily SMA50 1.0085
Daily SMA100 1.0062
Daily SMA200 1.0355
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0565
Previous Daily Low 1.049
Previous Weekly High 1.0545
Previous Weekly Low 1.029
Previous Monthly High 1.0497
Previous Monthly Low 0.973
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0536
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0518
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0508
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0461
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0433
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0584
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0612
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0659

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

