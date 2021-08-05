EUR/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flat-lined below mid-1.1800s

- EUR/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked follow-through buying.
- The overnight hawkish comments by Fed’s Clarida continued lending support to the USD.
- The US Initial Jobless Claims matched market expectations and failed to provide impetus.
The EUR/USD pair quickly retreated around 15-20 pips from daily tops touched in the last hour and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its intraday trading range, just below mid-1.1800s.
Following the previous day's sharp rejection slide from the 1.1900 mark, the EUR/USD pair gained some positive traction on Thursday amid the emergence of some selling around the US dollar. However, the overnight hawkish comments by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida acted as a tailwind for the greenback and capped the upside for the major.
Clarida took a more hawkish turn and signalled a move to taper bond buying later this year or early 2022 depending on how the labor market fared in the next few months. Clarida further added that conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022 and forced investors to bring forward the likely timing of a policy tightening.
On the economic data front, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell to 385K during the week ended July 30 from 400K previous. This was mostly in line with consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 384K and did little to provide any meaningful impetus. That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven USD.
Moreover, investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report. ?The popularly known NFP will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1842
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1836
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1826
|Daily SMA50
|1.1945
|Daily SMA100
|1.1971
|Daily SMA200
|1.2009
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1833
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1764
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1858
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1874
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1789
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.188
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1923
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
