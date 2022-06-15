- EUR/USD witnessed selling after the ECB failed to offer much in dealing with fragmentation risks.
- Hawkish Fed expectations helped revive the USD demand and contributed to the intraday decline.
- The USD bulls seemed unaffected by weaker US Retail Sales as the focus remains on the FOMC.
The EUR/USD pair struggled to find acceptance above the 1.0500 psychological mark and surrendered its modest intraday recovery gains during the early North American session. The pair refreshed its daily low in the last hour and was last seen trading around the 1.0400 mark, just a few pips above a nearly one-month low touched the previous day.
The shared currency lost steam after the European Central Bank failed to deliver any new measures to support highly indebted nations in the bloc or ease nervousness over fragmentation risks. The ECB issued a rather underwhelming statement that it would apply flexibility to reinvestments of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).
On the other hand, the US dollar reversed its intraday corrective decline and inched back closer to a two-decade higher amid expectation for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the EUR/USD pair's intraday slide of over 100 pips, shifting the bias back in favour of bearish traders.
The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing US macro data, showing that Retail Sales fell 0.3% MoM in May. This was well below consensus estimates pointing to a deceleration in growth to 0.2% from the 0.7% increase in April. Excluding autos, core retail sales also missed expectations and rose 0.5% during the reported month.
It, however, remains to be seen if bears are able to seize back control or prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk. The Fed is scheduled to announce the outcome of a two-day policy meeting later during the US session. Market participants expect the US central bank to deliver a jumbo 75 bps rate hike.
Furthermore, Fed fund futures indicate rising odds of another jumbo rate hike in July. Hence, market participants would look for fresh clues to reaffirm expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. This would be enough to provide a fresh lift to the buck and set the stage for a further depreciating move for the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0405
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0416
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0645
|Daily SMA50
|1.0658
|Daily SMA100
|1.0908
|Daily SMA200
|1.1189
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0485
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0397
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0381
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0521
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0556
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 as focus shifts to Fed
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated toward 1.0400 after the ECB announced that it will apply flexibility in PEPP reinvestments. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve's policy announcements will be watched closely by market participants.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2100, clings to strong daily gains
GBP/USD has declined below 1.2100 amid a modest recovery witnessed in the greenback in the early American session. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market environment ahead of the Fed event helps the pair cling to strong daily gains.
Gold extends rebound beyond $1,830 amid retreating US yields
Gold continues to push higher on Wednesday and trades above $1,830. Ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Relief rally on the cards, but will it manifest?
Bitcoin price has flipped the $29,563 support level into a resistance barrier as it crashes 30% over the last two weeks. This downtrend has also allowed BTC to tag the 200-week SMA, which marked the 2018 and 2020 bear market bottoms.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!