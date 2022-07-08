EUR/USD surrenders intraday gains as DXY rebounds, US NFP eyed

  • EUR/USD has wiped off its entire gains recorded in early Tokyo as DXY rebounds.
  • Declining US NFP is not bad for the DXY as the economy has reached its full employment levels.
  • The delay in policy tightening measures by the ECB may result in an untamed inflation rate.

The EUR/USD pair has erased its entire gains recorded in the early Asian session. The asset has tumbled to near 1.0160 and is expected to display more losses after violating Thursday’s at 1.0144. A rebound in the risk-off market mood has pushed offers to the counter.

It won’t be wrong to state that the US dollar index (DXY) has resumed its upside journey after a corrective move and the asset is healthy to print a fresh 19-year high going forward. The asset has displayed a responsive buying action after slipping below the critical support of 107.00.

In today’s session, the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be of utmost importance. A preliminary estimate for the job additions data is 270k, significantly lower than the prior release of 390k. It is worth noting that the economic data is increasing but at a diminishing rate from October 2021, except February 2022, when the agencies recorded job additions by 714k.

Investors might find the data incompetency from the US administration on creating more job opportunities. However, one should understand that the employment level in the US economy has reached its full employment targets and also sustaining at the same. So less room for more job additions is not a shortcoming for the DXY.

On the eurozone front, the shared currency bulls are worried over escalating recession fears. The economy is likely to face a shortage of energy as it has not revealed the names of alternative suppliers of oil and gas after initiating the gradual process of prohibiting oil imports from Russia. Apart from that, the delay in policy tightening measures by the European Central Bank (ECB) may result in an untamed inflation rate.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0158
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.0162
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0451
Daily SMA50 1.0545
Daily SMA100 1.0758
Daily SMA200 1.108
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0221
Previous Daily Low 1.0144
Previous Weekly High 1.0615
Previous Weekly Low 1.0366
Previous Monthly High 1.0774
Previous Monthly Low 1.0359
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0174
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0192
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.013
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0099
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0053
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0207
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0253
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0284

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

