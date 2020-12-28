EUR/USD surrenders a major part of intraday gains, slips below 1.2200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD struggled to preserve its intraday gains and started retreating from mid-1.2200s.
  • A goodish USD rebound was seen as a key factor behind the pair’s sharp intraday pullback.
  • Relatively thin trading volumes might help limit the fall amid absent fundamental catalyst.

The EUR/USD pair surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to three-day tops and slipped below the 1.2200 mark during the mid-European session.

Relief over the long-awaited US stimulus and a post-Brexit trade deal boosted investor's confidence on the first day of a new trading week. This, in turn, undermined the US dollar's safe-haven demand and assisted the EUR/USD pair to scale higher through the first half of the European trading session.

The momentum, however, ran out of the steam near mid-1.2200s amid a goodish rebound witnessed around the USD. As investors looked past the positive developments, worries about the discovery of a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus helped limit the intraday decline for the greenback.

Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped revive the USD demand. This was seen as one of the key factors behind the EUR/USD pair's pullback from higher levels. The pair has now retreated over 50 pips and moved back closer to the lower end of its daily trading range.

Any subsequent fall is likely to find some support near a one-week-old ascending trend-line, currently around the 1.2185 region. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide towards the 1.2125-30 congestion zone amid holiday-thinned trading conditions.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the Eurozone or the US. That said, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might still infuse some volatility in the financial markets and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2195
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.2186
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2144
Daily SMA50 1.1947
Daily SMA100 1.187
Daily SMA200 1.1513
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2186
Previous Daily Low 1.2183
Previous Weekly High 1.2257
Previous Weekly Low 1.213
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2185
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2182
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.218
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2187
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2188
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.219

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD accelerates decline, approaches 1.3400

GBP/USD accelerates decline, approaches 1.3400

The British Pound keeps weakening despite a generally positive mood. US stimulus news sent Wall Street to fresh record highs at the end of the year.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD trades back above 1.2200

EUR/USD trades back above 1.2200

The EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 figure, within familiar levels. Market players are trying to digest the latest updates on Brexit and the US relief-funding bill. Stocks advance, reflecting the ongoing optimism.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level

XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level

A combination of factors prompted some intraday selling around gold on Monday. The upbeat market mood, pickup in the US bond yields kept a lid on the early uptick. A modest USD bounce exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.

Gold news

Over ten cryptocurrency companies ditched XRP support; the token may re-test April's barrier of $0.17

Over ten cryptocurrency companies ditched XRP support; the token may re-test April's barrier of $0.17

The number of cryptocurrency trading platforms and investment companies ditching XRP is growing. Since the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple, the startup behind XRP, over ten companies either delisted XRP or suspended trading and other operations with the token. 

Read more

DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures