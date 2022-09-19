  • EUR/USD has slipped below the 1.0000 parity on soaring hawkish Fed bets.
  • The DXY has advanced despite Goldman Sachs having posted a bleak growth outlook.
  • Further rate hike announcements by the ECB will cause more pain to customers.

The EUR/USD pair has slipped below the magical figure of 1.0000 as the US dollar index (DXY) has advanced amid soaring bets on a bumpers rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The asset has declined sharply after failing to overstep Friday’s high at 1.0036. The major is expected to remain on the tenterhooks ahead.

DXY’s investors have ignored the trimmed growth forecasts for the US economy, cited by the economists at Goldman Sachs. As per the forecasts, the US economy is expected to deliver a growth of 1.1% in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2023 vs. the prior consensus of 1.5%. The investment firm has slashed the growth targets due to further tightening of the monetary policy, which will squeeze liquidity from the economy dramatically.

Meanwhile, the market risk profile has turned sour as US President Joe Biden says the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion by China.

The Fed is most likely announcing a third consecutive rate hike by 75 basis points (bps). The extent of the rate could be stretched further amid a vulnerable response by the inflation rate to the current pace of hiking policy rates.

On the Eurozone front, the shared currency bulls have weakened as European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have displayed a gloomy growth picture. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Saturday per Reuters. “At 0.75%, the ECB's deposit rate is still too low as it continues to stimulate the economy, so the ECB's job is not yet done,” He also cited that higher interest rates will accelerate pain for consumers and will squeeze demand further.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.9996
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.0017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9987
Daily SMA50 1.0098
Daily SMA100 1.0318
Daily SMA200 1.0731
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0037
Previous Daily Low 0.9945
Previous Weekly High 1.0198
Previous Weekly Low 0.9945
Previous Monthly High 1.0369
Previous Monthly Low 0.9901
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.998
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9963
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9908
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9871
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0054
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0091
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0146

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops towards 0.9950 as USD rebound gathers strength

EUR/USD drops towards 0.9950 as USD rebound gathers strength

EUR/USD is extending losses towards 0.9950 in early European trading. The US dollar recovery is gaining traction amid a cautious tone, as investors reassess aggressive Fed tightening bets amid looming recession risks. Hawkish ECB-speak fails to rescue EUR bulls.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: On the defensive near 1.1400 amid light trading

GBP/USD: On the defensive near 1.1400 amid light trading

GBP/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.1400, amid holiday-thinned market conditions and broad US dollar strength. The UK markets are closed in observance of the Queen's funeral. Investors brace for the Fed and BOE bonanza this week. 

GBP/USD News

Gold extends losses below $1,670 as DXY strengthens, Fed policy buzz

Gold extends losses below $1,670 as DXY strengthens, Fed policy buzz

Gold has witnessed a vertical fall after failing to overstep the critical resistance of $1,680.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is eyeing more losses as an intraday inventory distribution is indicating the resumption of a downside journey ahead.

Gold News

Cardano price eyes an 18% rally after $2.5 million long liquidations

Cardano price eyes an 18% rally after $2.5 million long liquidations

Cardano price has been repeating this liquidity fractal pattern since June 18 and triggered one just a few hours ago. The fractal is simple and aims to collect the sell-stop liquidity before an explosive move to the upside. 

Read more

The Week Ahead: BOE, Fed, BoJ rate decisions in focus

The Week Ahead: BOE, Fed, BoJ rate decisions in focus

BoE rate meeting: Put off by a week as a period of national mourning takes place due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II the UK central bank could follow in the footsteps of the ECB two weeks ago by raising interest rates by 75bps.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures