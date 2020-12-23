EUR/USD surges back above 1.2200 as GBP powers higher on Brexit deal rumours

- EUR/USD has surged back above 1.2200 amid risk on/USD weakness triggered by reports a Brexit deal is close.
- A heavy dump of US data has gone largely unnoticed as a result of Brexit euphoria.
GBP has seen significant upside in recent trade as a flurry of speculation emerges that the EU and UK are closing in on a deal on their future relationship that would avoid a chaotic WTO end to the transition period at the end of the year.
In terms of the latest Brexit updates, major newswires Reuters and Bloomberg have both been running headlines that a deal is close. Citing an EU Diplomat, Reuters reported that a deal could come as early as today (Wednesday the 23rd of December). EU sources also told Reuters that EU member states had started to prepare the procedure for a provisional application of a new trade deal with the UK as of the 1st of January 2021. In other words, EU leaders are getting ready to quickly (and provisionally) ratify a Brexit deal in the coming days, allowing more time for the European Parliament to confirm this deal in the new year.
The positive Brexit news is having a strongly positive impact on the market’s broad appetite for risk; European equities have jumped higher, US and European bond yields are up and crude oil and industrial metals have all advanced while safe-haven currencies USD (and also CHF and JPY) have taken a hit. In this risk on/weaker USD environment (the Dollar Index has fallen to lows of the day in the 90.20s), EUR/USD is of course also doing well.
The pair has recently surged back above the 1.2200 level, which had been capping the price action earlier on in the day. EUR/USD now trades with gains of 0.5% on the day or close to 60 pips.
Brexit steals the limelight from US data dump
A lot of US data has been released so far on Wednesday but has been largely ignored by EUR/USD, which is much more focused on the above noted Brexit news.
At 13:30GMT, weekly jobless claims data saw a decent improvement, with initial jobless claims falling back to 803K from 885K last week and continuing jobless claims dropping to 5.337M, both below expectations. This might ease some concerns about the rate at which the US labour market is deteriorating into the year-end, but claims are still persistently higher than they were back in early Q4 2020.
Meanwhile, November Core PCE data (the Fed’s favoured measure of inflation) underwhelmed, with the YoY rate staying at 1.4% (the Fed’s target is above temporarily above 2%) and the MoM rate dropped to 0.0% from 0.2% the month before. Meanwhile, November Personal Income and Spending figures were also released, the former, rather discouragingly, showing a MoM drop of 1.1% and the latter a MoM drop of 0.4%.
Another batch of data was just released at 15:00GMT; Michigan Consumer Sentiment rose to 80.7 from 76.9 in December but not as much as consensus expectations for a rise to 81.3. Consumer Expectations and Current Conditions also both rose but missed expectations. Meanwhile, New Home Sales collapsed by 100K in December to 841K, a big miss on expectations for a rise to 995K. That amounted to a MoM drop of 11.0%.
EUR/USd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2207
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.2157
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2106
|Daily SMA50
|1.1919
|Daily SMA100
|1.186
|Daily SMA200
|1.1491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2152
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2192
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps over 1.35 on multiple reports of imminent Brexit deal
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.35, closing the gap of the week as journalists report growing chances of an imminent Brexit deal.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.22 amid Brexit hopes, weaker doollar
EUR/USD has recaptured the 1.22 level as the euro is carried higher by hopes of an imminent Brexit deal. Earlier, US data came out mixed.
XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1870 level, fresh session tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1870 region.
Forex Today: Dollar falls despite Trump's stimulus objections, Brexit, data eyed ahead of Christmas
The dollar is on the back foot, shrugging off President Trump's rejection of a crucial part of the stimulus bill as tensions about the covid strain recede. Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal and a packed day of data await traders.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.