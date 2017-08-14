EUR/USD supported while above 1.1750 – UOB

EUR/USD supported while above 1.1750 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group remain neutral on the pair, adding that it stays well underpinned as long as it trades above 1.1750 in the short term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The anticipated rebound in EUR exceeded our expectation by taking out the strong 1.1800 resistance to hit a high of 1.1846 last Friday. Despite the pullback from the high, the undertone is still positive and the immediate pressure is on the upside. That said, 1.1870 is another strong resistance and at this stage, a clear break above this level seems unlikely (next resistance is at the month-to-date high near 1.1910). Support is at 1.1785 followed by the stronger level near 1.1750”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “As indicated last Friday (11 Aug), a move back above 1.1830 would indicate that the mild downward pressure has eased. However, the pace and extent of the rebound have been more robust than expected (high of 1.1846 last Friday) and from here, EUR is expected to stay underpinned as long as it can hold above 1.1750. That said, upward momentum is not strong and any up-move is expected to struggle to move above the month-to-date high near 1.1910. On a shorter-term note, 1.1870 is already a strong resistance”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.