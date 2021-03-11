EUR/USD: Support from the 200-DMA at 1.1831 to hold for now – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD extends its defence of its rising 200-day moving average (DMA), currently seen at 1.1831 and the Credit Suisse analyst team sees scope for a deeper recovery from here still.
See: EUR/USD to test 1.17 as the EU struggles to reinvigorate vaccine rollout – Westpac
Key quotes
“EUR/USD extends its near-term recovery as expected after its fall to just ahead of our target of the rising 200-day average, currently seen at 1.1831. Although we see scope for recovery to extend further, this remains seen as a corrective bounce ahead of the risk turning lower again.”
“Above 1.1933/47 should trigger a deeper intraday recovery to 1.1991, a price resistance, the 38.2% retracement of the fall from late February and 13-day exponential average. We look for this to then ideally cap and for the risk to turn lower again. Above 1.1991 though would suggest can extend further to 1.2039/54.”
“Support is seen at 1.1882 initially, with a break below 1.1852 needed to suggest the bounce is over for a retest of 1.1835/31. A close below here can then reassert the bear trend with support then seen next 1.1800 ahead of 1.1745 and then more importantly at the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend at 1.1695, with a fresh floor expected here.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.