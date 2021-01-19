EUR/USD: Support at 1.2058/54 to hold for now – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD is holding the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally and 55-day average at 1.2065/54, and analysts at Credit Suisse look for this to hold for now. Meanwhile, resistance moves lower to 1.2134, then 1.2167.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD has sold-off sharply after confirming a small ‘head & shoulders’ top below price support at 1.2132/22 with weakness having already extended to our first downside objective at 1.2065/54 – the December low, 38.2% retracement of the November/January rally and rising 55-day average. We continue to look for an attempt to find a floor here for now and for a recovery to emerge with resistance seen at 1.2134 initially, then the 13-day average and price resistance at 1.2167/80, which we look to then cap.”
“Above 1.2167/80, EUR/USD can see a deeper recovery to the ‘neckline’ to the top at 1.2223/31, but with this needing to be cleared to negate the top to suggest the corrective setback is coming to an end for a move back to the 1.2350/55 highs.”
“Below 1.2054 on a closing basis, the pair can see support next at the September high at 1.2011 ahead of the 23.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend at 1.1945, with the ‘measured top objective’ at 1. 1924/14. We would then look for an attempt to establish a fresh and ideally important floor here.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.21 amid better market mood
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, recapturing 1.21 as the market mood improves. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 61.8 points. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony is awaited.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 ahead of Yellen's testimony
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region
Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal. The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action
Ethereum has ascended to new yearly highs after breaking the recent peak achieved in January. The flagship altcoin is trading at $1,372 amid the push for gains eyeing $1,400.
US Dollar Index looks side-lined near 90.70
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have moved into a consolidative range around the 90.70 level following the closing bell in Asian markets.