EUR/USD stuck in familiar range, awaits US stimulus and Eurozone PMIs

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's recent trading range intact despite the US stimulus optimism. 
  • The US Congress vows to break the fiscal impasse before the year-end.
  • Eurozone PMIs could show a renewed coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. 

While EUR/USD has gained some positive traction, it is yet to exit its recent trading range of 1.2059 to 1.2178. 

Stimulus hopes weigh over USD

The pair is currently trading 0.10% higher on the day at 1.2162, and the dollar is trading near 32-month lows against majors. 

The US Congress leaders' vowed to break the long-standing impasse on the coronavirus relief package during the Asian trading hours, inviting selling pressure for the safe-haven US dollar. So far, however, the policymakers have remained silent on how discussions are progressing. 

Stimulus, if approved, would be bearish for the US dollar. The improved prospects of additional easing could keep the EUR/USD better bid in the run-up to the German and Eurozone PMI numbers, scheduled for release later today. 

"Recent lockdowns should drive PMIs lower, but the expectations component of IFO could rise on vaccine optimism," BK Asset Management's Kathy lien noted. "Even if it does, the German government's decision to go into nationwide lockdown until Jan. 10 is a big problem for their economy and in turn the euro."

Weaker-than-expected PMIs could have a bearing on EUR/USD, more so, as its technical charts are showing signs of bull fatigue around 1.2170. The US Retail Sales data and the Federal Reserve rate decision could also influence the pair. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2162
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.2161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2018
Daily SMA50 1.1875
Daily SMA100 1.1839
Daily SMA200 1.1465
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2169
Previous Daily Low 1.2122
Previous Weekly High 1.2166
Previous Weekly Low 1.2059
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2151
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.214
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2085
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2226

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount

EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount

EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues

GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC

XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC

Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Gold news

Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever

Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever

Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.

Read more

WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report

WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report

Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures