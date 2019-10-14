EUR/USD stuck below 50-day MA despite US-China trade truce

- EUR/USD remains below 50-day MA, having faced rejection at the key hurdle on Friday.
- Major investment banks have warned that the latest US-China trade truce may be temporary.
EUR/USD failed to close above the 50-day moving average (MA) on Friday and is trading below the key average at press time despite the US-China trade truce.
US President Trump on Friday announced a partial trade deal, sending the US Dollar lower across the board and risky assets higher.
As a part of the deal, the US has delayed a planned increase in taxes on $250 billion in Chinese goods, while China has to buy $40 to $50 billion in US agricultural products.
Even so, the trade optimism faded in Asia, keeping the EUR/USD sidelined around 1.1030 and below the 50-day MA at 1.1044, as prominent investment banks voiced concerns about the reliability of the latest trade deal.
Without a durable dispute settlement mechanism in place, another round of tariff increases cannot be ruled out, Morgan Stanley analysts warned, according to CNBC.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said there is a 60% chance that the announced 15% tariffs will take effect, but not until early 2020 as opposed to the current deadline of Dec. 15.
JP Morgan said the first phase of the deal is a positive, but the outcome is not a surprise for the market.
The US Dollar, therefore, may gain ground due to "sell the rumor, buy the fact" trade. The downside, however, looks limited, as the EUR/GBP is currently flashing green amid fading Brexit optimism.
The EUR/USD pair may have another go at the 50-day MA hurdle if the Eurozone Industrial Production for August, scheduled for release at 09:00 GMT, beats expectations by a big margin. The market may also take cues from the speech by the European Central Bank's (ECB) De Guindos, scheduled at 07:15 GMT.
Trading volumes will likely be thin as the US trading desks are observing Columbus Day holiday.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1031
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1037
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0985
|Daily SMA50
|1.105
|Daily SMA100
|1.1143
|Daily SMA200
|1.1221
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1063
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1001
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1039
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1025
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1095
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1128
