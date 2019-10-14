EUR/USD stuck below 50-day MA despite US-China trade truce

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD remains below 50-day MA, having faced rejection at the key hurdle on Friday. 
  • Major investment banks have warned that the latest US-China trade truce may be temporary. 

EUR/USD failed to close above the 50-day moving average (MA) on Friday and is trading below the key average at press time despite the US-China trade truce.

US President Trump on Friday announced a partial trade deal, sending the US Dollar lower across the board and risky assets higher.

As a part of the deal, the US has delayed a planned increase in taxes on $250 billion in Chinese goods, while China has to buy $40 to $50 billion in US agricultural products.

Even so, the trade optimism faded in Asia, keeping the EUR/USD sidelined around 1.1030 and below the 50-day MA at 1.1044, as prominent investment banks voiced concerns about the reliability of the latest trade deal.

Without a durable dispute settlement mechanism in place, another round of tariff increases cannot be ruled out, Morgan Stanley analysts warned, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said there is a 60% chance that the announced 15% tariffs will take effect, but not until early 2020 as opposed to the current deadline of Dec. 15.

JP Morgan said the first phase of the deal is a positive, but the outcome is not a surprise for the market.

The US Dollar, therefore, may gain ground due to "sell the rumor, buy the fact" trade. The downside, however, looks limited, as the EUR/GBP is currently flashing green amid fading Brexit optimism.

The EUR/USD pair may have another go at the 50-day MA hurdle if the Eurozone Industrial Production for August, scheduled for release at 09:00 GMT, beats expectations by a big margin. The market may also take cues from the speech by the European Central Bank's (ECB) De Guindos, scheduled at 07:15 GMT.

Trading volumes will likely be thin as the US trading desks are observing Columbus Day holiday.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1031
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1037
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0985
Daily SMA50 1.105
Daily SMA100 1.1143
Daily SMA200 1.1221
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1063
Previous Daily Low 1.1001
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1039
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1025
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0943
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1066
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1095
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1128

 

