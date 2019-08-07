EUR/USD: Stuck at 50% Fib, focus on German Industrial Production

- EUR/USD's bounce from recent lows seems to have stalled near key Fib level of 1.1219.
- Signs of indecision have emerged on EUR/USD's daily chart.
- An above-forecast German data is needed to push the pair above Tuesday's high.
EUR/USD failed to close above 1.1219 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1412/1.1027) on Tuesday and is currently trading just below that key level.
The common currency picked up a strong bid earlier this week as markets began pricing the prospects of aggressive easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) over the next few months, courtesy of escalating trade tensions between the US and China.
The pair rose 0.87% on Monday to 1.1213 and extended gains further to 1.1250 yesterday. However, the break above the key Fibonacci level of 1.1219 was short-lived and the pair ended up creating a candle with long upper and lower shadows with a small body, a sign of indecisive market.
So, today's close is pivotal. Acceptance above 1.1250 (Tuesday's high) would signal a continuation of the rally from the Aug. 1 low of 1.1027. A daily close below 1.1167 (Tuesday's low) would confirm an end of the bounce from 1.1027.
Focus on German data
The data due at 06:00 GMT is expected to show the German Industrial Production fell 1.8% year-on-year in June. German Factory Orders jumped 2.5% in June, according to data released on Tuesday. So, an above-forecast industrial production cannot be ruled out. That will likely put a strong bid under the EUR, helping the pair rise above Tuesday's high of 1.1250.
The EUR/USD pair, however, could fall back under Tuesday's low of 1.1167 if the German data prints well below estimates, bolstering the dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations.
Apart from the German data, the common currency could also take cues from European Central Bank member Benoit Coeuré's speech scheduled at 07:30 GMT. The policymaker has little room to sound hawkish, given the recent economic slowdown and rate cuts by central banks across the globe.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut rates by 50 basis points to 1.00% earlier today and signaled readiness to cut rates to the negative territory if required. The market was priced in for a 25 basis point rate cut.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1214
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1202
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1186
|Daily SMA50
|1.1237
|Daily SMA100
|1.1231
|Daily SMA200
|1.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1251
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1168
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1164
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1027
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1219
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1124
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1329
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
