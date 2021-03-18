EUR/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound, steadies around 1.1930

- EUR/USD remains on track to close the day in the negative territory.
- US Dollar Index erases majority of Wednesday's losses.
- EU's EMA confirms AstraZeneca vaccine's benefits outweigh risks.
The EUR/USD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.1909 in the early American session on Thursday and seems to be having a difficult time staging a convincing recovery. As of writing, the pair was down 0.45% on the day at 1.1925.
DXY closes in on 92.00
The renewed USD strength forced EUR/USD to reverse its direction after having gained more than 70 pips on Wednesday on the back of the US Federal Reserve's dovish outlook.
Nevertheless, the US Treasury bond yields continue to push higher and provided a boost to the greenback. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rising more than 5%, the US Dollar Index (DXY) erased the majority of Wednesday's losses and was last seen gaining 0.42% on a daily basis at 91.83.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 770,000, compared to analysts' estimate of 700,000. On a positive note, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index improved sharply to 51.8 in March and beat the market expectation of 23.1 by a wide margin. However, the market reaction to these figures remained relatively subdued.
On the other hand, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported on Thursday that they are still convinced that the benefits of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine outweigh the risks following their investigation into reports of blood clots.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the euro area nor the United States on Friday and the US T-bond yields are likely to continue to impact the USD's market valuation.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1921
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.1979
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2021
|Daily SMA50
|1.2079
|Daily SMA100
|1.2049
|Daily SMA200
|1.1848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1986
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1886
|Previous Weekly High
|1.199
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1851
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2113
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as US yields surge
EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.19 reversing its post-FOMC rise towards 1.20 as US ten-year yields hit new highs above 1.75%. Europe is struggling with vaccine distribution. Investors are still digesting the Fed's dovish statement, yet one that accepts higher long-term borrowing costs.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows around $1720 as yields surge
Spot gold prices have unwound Wednesday’s post-FOMC gains to slip back into the low $1720s. Surging US yields have driven the drop, as markets bet on a strong US economy and higher inflation.
Crypto bull cycle awaits Bitcoin's imminent upswing beyond $62,000
Bitcoin faces stubborn resistance between $59,000 and $60,000, but the uptrend remains strong based on technical. Ethereum could freefall back to $1,700, support highlighted by the 100 SMA and 200 SMA.
AstraZeneca vaccine set to be given the go ahead from EMA-SVD
AstraZeneca's (AZN) covid 19 vaccine is set to be given the go-ahead for use in the EU according to Svenska Dagbladet, citing sources. The European Medicines Agency is due to hold a press conference on its decision imminently.