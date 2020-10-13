EUR/USD struggles to regain momentum around 1.1800

- EUR/USD remains under pressure near the 1.18 mark.
- German Economic Sentiment eased to 56.1 in October.
- US inflation figures next of relevance across the ocean.
The offered stance around the single currency remains well in place and drags EUR/USD to the 1.1800 region on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD now looks to EU Summit
EUR/USD extends the leg lower after the recent bull run failed to extend further north of the 1.1830 region (Friday), all against the backdrop of a generalized cautious trade and a mild pick up in the risk aversion.
In fact, sellers have returned to the risk complex as of late, as discussions over an extra US fiscal stimulus package appear stalled, while news that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has paused its study of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate also weighs on the riskier assets.
In the euro docket, the German Economic Sentiment tracked by the ZEW survey receded to 56.1 for the month of October, coming in short of expectations at the same time.
Across the Atlantic, the salient event will be the publication of the September’s inflation figures gauged by the CPI along with the NFIB Index and the IBD/TIPP Index.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has finally surpassed the 1.1800 yardstick although the up move run out of steam in the 1.1830 region, sparking the current leg lower. The pair’s outlook still remains constructive, however, and bearish moves are deemed as corrective only. Further out, the positive bias in the euro remains underpinned by auspicious results from domestic fundamentals (which have been in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery after the slump in the activity during the spring), the so far cautious stance from the ECB and the solid position of the EMU’s current account.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.15% at 1.1793 and faces immediate contention at 1.1709 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) seconded by 1.1612 (monthly low Sep.25) and finally 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9). On the upside, a breakout of 1.1830 (monthly high Oct.9) would target 1.1917 (high Sep.10) en route to 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
