EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1800 as stock selloff supports USD

- EUR/USD is edging lower in late American session.
- US Dollar Index steadies around 93.00 following Powell's remarks.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to close in the negative territory.
The EUR/USD pair climbed to a daily high of 1.1823 during the American session on Thursday but lost its traction in the last hour as the souring market mood helped the greenback gather strength. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1800, still up 0.2% on the day.
DXY settles around 93.00 after early decline
While speaking at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking on Thursday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said that the economic recovery has slowed and reiterated that the Fed and Congress will need to do more. Commenting on the latest developments surrounding COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Powell argued that it was too soon to assess the implications for the economy.
After starting the day mixed, Wall Street's main indexes started to push lower in the last hour, reflecting a negative shift in market sentiment. At the moment, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes are losing more than 1% on a daily basis.
In the meantime, risk-off flows provided a modest boost to the USD and the US Dollar Index (DXY) turned flat on the day a little above 93.00.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 1.6% on a yearly basis in October and the Initial Jobless Claims fell by 48,000 to 709,000 in the week ending November 7th.
On Friday, Employment Change, Trade Balance, and Gross Domestic Product data will be featured in the European economic docket. Investors expect the European economy to show an annual contraction of 4.3% in the third quarter.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1804
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.1781
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.177
|Daily SMA50
|1.1771
|Daily SMA100
|1.1696
|Daily SMA200
|1.1345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1746
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1891
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1874
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
