EUR/USD struggles to regain the 1.1000 barrier, EU/US inflation data eyed

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • EUR/USD remains on the defensive below the 1.1000 barrier in Asian trading hours on Tuesday.
  • The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improved from -22.5 in July to -18.9 in August.
  • The Greenback attracts some follow-through buying after the hawkish comment from a Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker.
  • Traders will take cues from the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), US CPI data.

The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain momentum and holds below the 1.1000 barrier on Tuesday. The major pair remains under pressure as investors worry about the recession in the bloc ahead of the US inflation data release on Thursday. EUR/USD currently trades around 1.0988, losing 0.13% for the day.

That said, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improved from -22.5 in July to -18.9 in August, versus the market consensus of -23.4. Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said that the Eurozone economy is still in recession. As a result, there can be no delight in this development.

Earlier this week, German Industrial Production figures for June fell to -1.5% MoM, worse than expectations of -0.4% and -0.1% prior (revised). Nevertheless, the European Central Bank's (ECB) peak rate speculations were sparked by the global rating agency Fitch Ratings, which impacted the Euro against its rivals.

On the US Dollar front, the Greenback attracts some follow-through buying following the hawkish comment from a Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker. Atlanta Fed Governor Michelle Bowman indicated on Monday that additional rate hikes will likely be required to return inflation to target levels. The odds of additional rate hikes for the entire year might lift the USD and cap the upside in the EUR/USD pair.

Moving on, market players will take cues from the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) YoY for July, due on Tuesday. The focus will shift to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. This event could significantly impact the US Dollar and give a clear direction to the EUR/USD pair.

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0989
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.1002
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.108
Daily SMA50 1.0942
Daily SMA100 1.0923
Daily SMA200 1.075
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1018
Previous Daily Low 1.0966
Previous Weekly High 1.1046
Previous Weekly Low 1.0912
Previous Monthly High 1.1276
Previous Monthly Low 1.0834
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0986
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0998
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0973
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0943
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.092
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1025
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1078

 

 

Recommended content

