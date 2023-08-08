EUR/USD struggles to regain the 1.1000 barrier, EU/US inflation data eyed

- EUR/USD remains on the defensive below the 1.1000 barrier in Asian trading hours on Tuesday.
- The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improved from -22.5 in July to -18.9 in August.
- The Greenback attracts some follow-through buying after the hawkish comment from a Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker.
- Traders will take cues from the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), US CPI data.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain momentum and holds below the 1.1000 barrier on Tuesday. The major pair remains under pressure as investors worry about the recession in the bloc ahead of the US inflation data release on Thursday. EUR/USD currently trades around 1.0988, losing 0.13% for the day.
That said, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improved from -22.5 in July to -18.9 in August, versus the market consensus of -23.4. Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said that the Eurozone economy is still in recession. As a result, there can be no delight in this development.
Earlier this week, German Industrial Production figures for June fell to -1.5% MoM, worse than expectations of -0.4% and -0.1% prior (revised). Nevertheless, the European Central Bank's (ECB) peak rate speculations were sparked by the global rating agency Fitch Ratings, which impacted the Euro against its rivals.
On the US Dollar front, the Greenback attracts some follow-through buying following the hawkish comment from a Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker. Atlanta Fed Governor Michelle Bowman indicated on Monday that additional rate hikes will likely be required to return inflation to target levels. The odds of additional rate hikes for the entire year might lift the USD and cap the upside in the EUR/USD pair.
Moving on, market players will take cues from the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) YoY for July, due on Tuesday. The focus will shift to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. This event could significantly impact the US Dollar and give a clear direction to the EUR/USD pair.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0989
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.108
|Daily SMA50
|1.0942
|Daily SMA100
|1.0923
|Daily SMA200
|1.075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1018
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0912
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0986
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0943
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.092
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1025
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1078
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
