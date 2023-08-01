EUR/USD struggles to gain near 1.1000 mark ahead of US ISM PMI

- EUR/USD struggles to hold ground above the 1.1000 barrier on Tuesday.
- European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde hinted at a possible pause in September.
- Market players will take fresh cues from the global Manufacturing PMI and German Unemployment rate data for June.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain and holds ground below the 1.1000 mark heading into the early European session on Tuesday. Market players await the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for fresh cues later in the North American trading hours. The major pair currently trades around 1.0990, down 0.06% on the day.
About the data, Eurostat reported on Monday that the Eurozone Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in July rose by 5.5% YoY and 5.3% for the headline CPI. The flash Q2 Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.3% QoQ and 0.6% YoY. Additionally, German Retail Sales for June increased by 1.6% year on year, compared to -6.3% expected and -2.1% prior, while the monthly figure fell to -0.8%, compared to -0.2% estimated and 1.9% previously.
It’s worth noting that the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25% last week. ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the central bank will move towards achieving a medium-term inflation target of 2%. The ECB raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time last week, but President Christine Lagarde hinted at a possible pause in September as inflationary pressures showed tentative signs of easing and fears of a recession grew.
Across the pond, the US Dollar attracts some buyers and edges higher to the 102.00 mark on Tuesday. The index ignored the softer US inflation data on Friday.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported last week that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index fell from 3.8% in May to 3% in June, below the market expectation of 3.1%. The figure grew at its slowest pace in over two years. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, the Core PCE Price Index, came in at 4.1% annually, down from 4.6% in May and below market expectations of 4.2%.
Additionally, the United States published low-tier economic figures on Monday. The US Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for July came in at 42.8 from 41.5 in June, versus 43 expected, while the Dallas Manufacturing Index edged higher to -20 in July from -23.2 in June.
Market participants will keep an eye on the global Manufacturing PMI data and the German Unemployment rate for June. The week's highlight will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, due on Friday. The US economy is expected to have created 180,000 jobs. At the same time, the US employment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6%.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1959.3
|Today Daily Change
|-5.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1965.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1950.56
|Daily SMA50
|1946.46
|Daily SMA100
|1968.1
|Daily SMA200
|1889.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1972.45
|Previous Daily Low
|1950.67
|Previous Weekly High
|1982.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1942.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1964.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1958.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1953
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1940.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1931.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1974.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1984.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1996.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles Premium
The rebound in EUR/USD found resistance at 1.0960 and turned to the downside. The pair is consolidating losses as the US Dollar remains firm on upbeat US jobs data and risk aversion. The Dow Jones drop by 1% and the Nasdaq 2.15%.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2700
GBP/USD posted its third decline in a row and is holding onto recent losses near 1.2700 after hitting on Wednesday at 1.2679, the lowest level since July 6. Attention turns to the Bank of England that is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level Premium
The US Dollar suffered a short-lived setback early on Wednesday but recovered its poise mid-European morning. The XAU/USD pair peaked at $1,954.81 a troy ounce but currently trades at around $1,935 as a dismal market mood and encouraging United States (US) data backs the Greenback.
Litecoin completes third halving event, block rewards slashed to 6.25 LTC
Litecoin has successfully completed the third halving event. This milestone will now slash the block rewards from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC. The halving event took place at a block height of 2,520,000.
DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.