- EUR/USD remains depresed near a one-month low amid a modest USD strength.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and looming recession risks underpin the Greenback.
- Bets for additional jumbo rate hikes by the ECB help limit losses for the major.
- Three black crows Japanese candlestick reversal pattern jades the coutlook.
The EUR/USD pair consolidates its recent downfall to over a one-month low and oscillates in a narrow range through the first half of the European session on Monday. The pair is currently placed around the 1.0675-1.0680 region and seems vulnerable to prolonging its sharp retracement from the highest level since April 2022 touched earlier this month.
The US Dollar stands tall near a five-week high amid the prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. In fact, a slew of FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, stressed the need for additional interest rate hikes this week to fully gain control of inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by the Labor Department's annual revisions of CPI, which showed that consumer prices rose in December instead of falling as previously estimated.
Furthermore, the University of Michigan survey's one-year inflation expectations climbed to 4.2% this month from the 3.9% previous. This raises the risk of higher inflation print for January and dashes hopes for an imminent pause in the Fed's rate-hiking cycle. This, along with the prevalent cautious market mood and looming recession risks, continues to lend support to the safe-haven buck. Apart from this, signs of easing inflationary pressure in the Eurozone undermine the Euro and keep a lid on the EUR/USD pair.
That said, bets for additional jumbo rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB) in the coming month lend some support to the shared currency. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the crucial US CPI report on Tuesday, which further contributes to limiting the downside for the EUR/USD pair, at least for now. Nevertheless, Friday's breakdown below the 50-day SMA could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the near-term depreciating move.
Looking at the daily chart, we see a nice example of a 'three black crows' Japanese candlestick reversal pattern playing out from the February 2 peak, with the three consecutive down days on February 2,3 and 6. This pattern suggests a possible reversal of the medium-term uptrend that began at the September 2022 lows and the possible start of a new more bearih phase for the pair. One initial down-target for EUR/USD emerges at the pivotal 1.0490 January 6 low, and a continuation lower could very well reach that level before consolidating; a break straight through it would change the whole picture of the chart entirely and suggest much more bearish overtones.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0678
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0679
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0825
|Daily SMA50
|1.0706
|Daily SMA100
|1.0363
|Daily SMA200
|1.0323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0753
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0666
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0799
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0666
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0699
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0646
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0613
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0559
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0733
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0786
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0700 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The currency pair is feeling the pull of gravity amid a broadly firmer US Dollar and a risk-off marker profile. Investors remain unnerved amid US-Sino woes and pre-US CPI anxiety.
GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.2050 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD clings to mild gains near 1.2050 heading into Monday’s London open as traders brace for this week’s key data from the UK and the US. Also exerting downside pressure on the Cable pair is the risk-off mood and the firmer US Dollar.
Gold manages to defend 50 DMA, upside remains capped
Gold price oscillates in a narrow range just above a one-month low and 50-day SMA support. Bets for additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve act as a headwind for the yellow metal.
Will Ethereum bulls regain control of ETH with massive exchange outflow?
Ethereum bulls are wrestling bears for control as on-chain metrics favor market participants with a bullish bias. The total volume of Ethereum locked in the ETH2.0 beacon chain hit a record high, fueling a bullish narrative.
Week Ahead: UK, US CPI and retail sales in focus
Headline CPI in the US has been trending lower for several months now, so much so that it prompted Fed Powell at the recent Fed meeting to acknowledge that there were some disinflationary trends playing out in the US economy.