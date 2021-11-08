EUR/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range above mid-1.1500s

- EUR/USD was seen oscillating in a range during the early part of the trading action on Monday.
- A combination of factors continued underpinning the USD and capped the upside for the major.
- Dovish Fed outlook held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and extended some support.
The EUR/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around mid-1.1500s through the Asian session.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous session's modest recovery move from the post-NFP swing lows to the lowest level since July 2020 and oscillated in a narrow range during the early part of the trading action on Monday. A softer risk tone around the Asian equity markets, along with a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields underpinned the US dollar and acted as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair.
The greenback was further supported by Friday's upbeat US monthly jobs report, which showed that the economy created 531,000 new jobs in October. Moreover, figures for August and September were also revised higher to show an additional 235,000 jobs over those months. That said, the Fed's dovish outlook held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and extended some support to the EUR/USD pair, at least for now.
As was widely expected, the US central bank last week announced a reduction of $15 billion to its monthly asset purchases. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that inflation is transitory and that policymakers were in no rush to hike borrowing costs. This, in turn, failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the greenback and led to subdued/range-bound price action around the EUR/USD pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the Eurozone or the US. Hence, the focus will be on Powell's remarks at an online conference later during the US session, which will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1559
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.16
|Daily SMA50
|1.1679
|Daily SMA100
|1.1747
|Daily SMA200
|1.1891
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1573
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1513
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1513
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1491
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1469
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1649
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles for direction above 1.1550, Powell eyed
EUR/USD is ranging above mid-1.1500s, consolidating the recovery from yearly lows. A softer risk tone along with a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields underpins the US dollar and acts as a headwind for the pair. Eurozone Sentix, Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Downside resumes towards 1.3425 amid Brexit woes
GBP/USD is reversing Friday’s swift pullback, as the bears look to retest the critical demand area around 1.3425. The mixed market mood combined with escalating Brexit concerns take the wind out of the cable’s recovery. The UK is set to trigger Article 16. Bailey, Powell eyed.
Gold eyes a smooth sail towards $1,830 and $1,834
Gold price remains on track for additional upside, as buyers seize control above the $1,800 mark after the solid comeback seen in the previous week. The Fed’s dovish stance on interest rates hike combined with lower levels of US labor force participation bolstered gold’s upsurge.
XRP price on the cusp of 40% surge if Ripple overcomes last tough hurdle
XRP price is preparing for a 40% ascent if it is able to slice and print a daily close above $1.27. The last hurdle for Ripple is the resistance trend line that has barred the token from recording a higher high since mid-April. However, a technical indicator suggests that XRP price may find its last obstacle challenging as it forms a top signal.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Only way is up as Fed talks taper, jobs jump and yields slump
Another week in what is fast becoming the twilight zone markets where we enter an alternative universe in which stocks never go down and shorts and bears get roasted daily.