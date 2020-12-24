EUR/USD struggles for direction, holds steady around 1.2200 mark

- EUR/USD failed to capitalize on modest intraday gains amid holiday-thinned trading on Thursday.
- The underlying bullish sentiment weighed on the safe-haven USD and extended some support.
- The set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying on any corrective pullback.
The EUR/USD pair retreated around 25 pips from daily tops and was last seen hovering near the lower end of a narrow intraday trading range, just below the 1.2200 mark.
Growing market optimism about an imminent Brexit deal remained supportive of a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets. The risk-on mood continued undermining the safe-haven Us dollar, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors extending some support to the EUR/USD pair.
The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and the pair remained capped below the overnight swing highs, around the 1.2220 region. Holiday-thinned trading conditions held investors from placing aggressive bullish bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the EUR/USD pair.
In the absence of any fresh fundamental catalyst, the pair is more likely to continue with its subdued/range-bound price action. That said, the incoming Brexit headlines and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might still infuse some volatility around the EUR/USD pair.
Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to end the holiday-shortened week with modest losses, though the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. Hence, any meaningful slide might continue to attract some dip-buying and remain limited near the 1.2125-30 congestion zone.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2188
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2196
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2119
|Daily SMA50
|1.1928
|Daily SMA100
|1.1863
|Daily SMA200
|1.1498
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2221
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.218
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2159
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2293
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3600 amid Brexit euphoria
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3600 amid Brexit optimism. The UK Parliament is said to approve a Brexit deal on Dec 30, according to media reports. Ireland's Coveney said fisheries agreed in principle. An official announcement is awaited.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD
EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.
Gold holds steady near $1875 amid weaker USD, lacks follow-through
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1875-76 region, a modest 0.10% gains for the day.
Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer
Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.