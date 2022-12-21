- EUR/USD extends its sideways consolidative price action and remains confined in a range.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields underpin the USD and act as a headwind.
- The risk-on impulse caps gains for the safe-haven buck and lends some support to the pair.
The EUR/USD pair continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and remains confined in a narrow trading band held since the beginning of this week. The pair, however, manages to hold its neck above the 1.0600 mark through the first half of the European session on Wednesday.
The US Dollar regains some positive traction and reverses a part of the overnight sharp fall, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. The Bank of Japan's policy tweak triggered a sell-off in bond markets on Tuesday and pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher. Apart from this, the Federal Reserve's hawkish commentary last week lifts the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a fresh monthly top and benefits the greenback.
That said, a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - seems to cap gains for the safe-haven buck. Furthermore, hawkish signals from the European Central Bank (ECB), indicating that it will need to raise rates significantly further to crush inflation, underpins the shared currency. The combination of factors offers some support to the EUR/USD pair and helps limit the downside, at least for now.
On the data front, the Gfk German Consumer Confidence Index improves to -37.8 for the current month from -40.1 in November, though does little to provide any impetus. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the market risk sentiment, will influence the USD and produce short-term opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.0615
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0509
|Daily SMA50
|1.0212
|Daily SMA100
|1.0094
|Daily SMA200
|1.0341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0658
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0579
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0736
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0577
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0538
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0736
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0600 amid a steady US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0600 in the early European session. The pair is moving sideways, as the US Dollar stabilizes amid an improved market mood. The US Treasury yields have stalled their upside, lending support to EUR/USD ahead of US data.
USD/JPY reverses recovery gains below 132.00
USD/JPY is paring back recovery gains below 132.00 amid a positive shift in risk sentiment so far this Wednesday. The pair witnessed the biggest daily slump in 24 years on Tuesday after the BoJ announced unexpected changes to its yield control policy.
Gold needs a ‘Santa rally’ to extend the upside toward $1,830
Gold price is reversing slightly from one-week highs of $1,821 reached on Tuesday, as bulls gather strength before resuming the uptrend. The latest leg down in Gold price could be attributed to a broad-based rebound in the USD.
Charles Hoskinson calls Cardano community to share opinion on new developmental milestone
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and co-founder of blockchain engineering company Input Output Global, urged the Cardano community to share their take on the new improvement proposal.
The top in the US Dollar is in, where to from here?
A surprise move by the Bank of Japan yesterday triggered a rise in bond yields and strengthened a move lower in the US dollar. Yesterday, the Bank of Japan unexpectedly lifted its ceiling on 10-year government bonds from 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent.