EUR/USD struggles below 1.0700 as US data fuel hawkish Fed bets, ECB’s Lagarde backs higher rates

- EUR/USD seeks clear direction after falling the most in a week.
- US data renew hawkish Fed concerns and propel Treasury bond yields, US Dollar.
- ECB’s Lagarde reiterates the call for 50 bps rate hike in March.
- Second-tier data/events eyed for fresh impulse, risk catalysts are the key.
EUR/USD makes rounds to 1.0690 while struggling to extend the late Wednesday’s corrective bounce during early Thursday. That said, the major currency pair dropped the most in a week after the US data propelled the Fed bets and allowed the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar, to refresh multi-day high. However, the recently hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde seemed to have put a floor under the prices.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to a fresh six-week high and the US Dollar Index (DXY) also jumped to a 1.5-month top after the key US data hints at a further increase in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates.
On Wednesday, US Retail Sales growth jumped to 3.0% YoY in January versus 1.8% expected and -1.1% prior. Further, The Retail Sales ex-Autos grew by 2.3% in the same period, compared to analysts' estimate of +0.8%. On the same line, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for February improved to a three-month high of -5.8 versus -18.0 expected and -32.9 market forecasts. Alternatively, the US Industrial Production marked 0.0% MoM figures for January, compared to analysts’ estimate of 0.5% and -0.7% previous readings, but failed to push back the hawkish bias surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move.
Following the data, the market’s bets on the Fed’s next moves, as per the FEDWATCH tool of Reuters, suggest that the US central bank rates are to peak in July around 5.25% versus the December Federal Reserve prediction of 5.10% top rate.
On the other hand, ECB’s Lagarde stated that even though most measures of longer-term inflation expectations currently stand at around 2%, these measures warrant continued monitoring. The policymaker mentioned, “Price pressures remain strong and underlying inflation is still high,” while showing her intention to lift rates by 50 basis points at the March meeting.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks closed with mild gains, following the day-end recovery, but S&P 500 Futures hesitate in following suit.
Looking forward, the ECB’s monthly bulletin and multiple ECB speakers can offer an entertaining day together with the second-tier US data concerning the housing market, industrial activity and producer prices.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD seesaws between the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, respectively near 1.0760 and 1.0680 as bears keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0689
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46%
|Today daily open
|1.0738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0818
|Daily SMA50
|1.0716
|Daily SMA100
|1.0385
|Daily SMA200
|1.0325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0805
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0707
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0799
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0666
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0597
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0891
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
