EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1830, around the lows. Is 1.18 in danger? The Federal Reserve's hawkishness has ended EUR/USD's advance – and the euro is set to surrender to Nonfarm Payrolls, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam briefs.
See – NFP Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks for July jobs report, estimates vary more than usual
Kashkari's comments on employment will come to a test on Friday
“Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida foresees an announcement on tapering coming this year and sees inflation risks to the upside. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and prospects of printing fewer greenbacks are boosting the currency.”
“Other colleagues at the Fed such as Mary Daly and Christopher Waller also moved in that direction, while only uber-dove Neel Kashkari painted a gloomy picture of nine million Americans out of work. Markets are focusing on the growing voices of the hawks. Returns on 10-year Treasury yields have risen to 1.24%, adding to dollar strength.”
“All eyes are on July's Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is projected to show an increase of 870,000 jobs. Strong figures would send the dollar higher on expectations that the Fed would have to act sooner than later, while a disappointment would weigh on the greenback. Momentum is with the dollar, and even a small miss could keep it underpinned.”
“Support awaits at the daily low of 1.1820. It is followed by the swing low of 1.1775 recorded last week and then by the July low of 1.1750.”
“Resistance is at 1.1860, which was the peak of a recovery attempt this week. It is followed by 1.1910, the July high, and then by 1.1945.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited.
XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data
Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.