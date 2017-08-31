EUR/USD still under pressure – Danske Bank

EUR/USD still under pressure – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Senior Analyst at Danske Bank Mikael Milhoj noted the pair should remain under scrutiny in light of the upcoming key releases.
Key Quotes
“EUR/USD moved lower yesterday on strong US data, thus defying the somewhat strong inflation prints out of Germany”.
“Today is ‘big inflation day’, with both US and eurozone prints out: if core inflation in the eurozone comes out on the weak side (as we estimate) and US PCE come in as estimated, then we believe EUR/USD could stay under pressure in the very near term”.
“More importantly, we think the ECB will address the recent pace of EUR appreciation next week, which should put a lid on EUR/USD near term, alongside a Q4 squeeze in USD liquidity”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.