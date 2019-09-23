EUR/USD still targets the 1.1078/1.1110 band – Commerzbank

According to Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, EUR/USD still expects to test the 1.1078/1.1110 area.

Key Quotes

“EUR/USD still targets the April and May lows as well as the three month resistance line at 1.1078/1.1110, having bounced off the September 17 low at 1.0990 above which it currently range trades”.

“Only a daily chart close above the August 26 high at 1.1164 would confirm a bottoming formation and put the 200 day ma at 1.1251 back on the cards”.

“Support below the recent lows at 1.0927/26 comes in at the June 2016 low and the March 2017 high at 1.0912/07”.