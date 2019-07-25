FX Strategists at UOB Group still believe EUR/USD could test the 1.1100 neighbourhood in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We held the view yesterday EUR is “likely to weaken further but year-to-date low near 1.1105 could be safe for now”. We added, there is a “minor support at 1.1125”. EUR subsequently dipped briefly to 1.1125 before trading mostly sideways for the rest of the sessions. While downward pressure is beginning to ease, it is too soon to expect a sustained recovery. EUR is more likely to consolidate at these lower levels and trade between 1.1125 and 1.1165”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “For the past 3 weeks or so, EUR has traded in an ‘undecided’ manner, swinging between 1.1192 and 1.1285, less than a 100 pips range. Our latest narrative was for EUR to continue to “trade sideways” but after registering the smallest 1-day range since Apr 2014 on Monday (22 Jul), EUR staged a sudden and sharp drop as it plunged to a 2-month low of 1.1144 yesterday. Downward momentum has picked up strongly and the focus from here is clearly at 1.1106, the year-to-date (and also 26-month) low registered in late May. After yesterday’s price action, a fresh year-to-date low would not be surprising but what is less clear is whether any weakness below this level is sustainable (next support is at 1.1045). All in, EUR is expected to stay under pressure unless it can move above the 1.1215 ‘key resistance’.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot ahead of IFO, the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, not far from the 2019 lows. The euro struggled with disappointing figures on Wednesday and now awaits the German IFO business climate ahead of the all-important ECB decision.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY holds the lower ground on 108.00 amid cautious optimism
The USD/JPY pair sticks to its range trade around 108.15 region so far this Thursday, with the bias leaning towards the downside amid the latest N. Korean missile launch and cautious optimism in the Asian equities ahead of the ECB.
Gold: 200-HMA, 1-week-long support-line question sellers
Following its failure to rise past-200 HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside, Gold declines to $1,422.30 heading into the European open on Thursday.
Forex Today: RBA’s Lowe drives Aussie lower; German IFO, ECB in focus
Cautious optimism prevailed in Thursday’s Asian trading, as markets were caught up between stimulus hopes by key central banks and the latest report on the N.Korean missile launch.