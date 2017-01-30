EUR/USD still seen within 1.0350/1.0750 – Danske Bank

Analyst at Danske Bank Ayla Mihr still expects the pair to navigate within the 1.0350/1.0750 range for the time being.

Key Quotes

“FX markets saw broad-based EUR weakness against the G10 currencies on Monday, after the ECB’s Walter Nowotny’s suggestions that any discussions around tapering are premature, and German inflation data came in below expectations, reducing pressure on the ECB to wind down its stimulus programme”.

“After having traded higher earlier on concerns about Trump’s travel bans, the EUR/USD later slipped to an 11-day low of 1.0620. We still project EUR/USD to trade in the range of 1.0350-1.0750 in the coming months”.