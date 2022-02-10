EUR/USD: Still scope for a move above 1.1500 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “On Monday (07 Feb, spot at 1.1450), we highlighted that overbought shorter-term conditions could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first. We added, ‘as long as 1.1360 is not breached, the recent rally could extend further but EUR has to break the major resistance at 1.1485 before a move to 1.1520 can be expected’. In line with our expectations, EUR consolidated over the past few days. The consolidation phase appears to be coming to an end and a break of 1.1455 could lead to a quick rise to 1.1485. At this stage, the chance of a sustained rise above 1.1485 is not that high but it would remain intact as long as the ‘strong support’ level at 1.1360 is not breached.”

24-hour view: “We expected EUR to ‘trade sideways between 1.1390 and 1.1445’ yesterday. Our view for consolidation was not wrong even though EUR traded within a narrower range than expected (1.1401/1.1447). The consolidation over the past few days appears to be drawing to a close and the upside risk is greater. A clear break of 1.1455 could lead to a quick rise to the major resistance at 1.1485. That said, if EUR breaks the support at 1.1390, it could trigger a drop to 1.1360.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.