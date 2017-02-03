EUR/USD still rangebound within 1.0500/1.0680 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano

FX Strategists at UOB Group expect EUR/USD to keep navigating within the 1.0500/1.0680 range.

Key Quotes

“We noted yesterday that “the rapid pull-back has resulted in a slight negative undertone” and the relatively weak daily closing suggests that the downward pressure has increased further”.

“That said, 1.0500 is a rather strong support and only a ‘sharp and rapid’ break below this level would indicate that EUR has entered a bearish phase. From here, the downward pressure would continue to build unless EUR can reclaim 1.0630. On a shorter-term note, 1.0590 is already a very strong resistance”.

 

    1. R3 1.0581
    2. R2 1.0575
    3. R1 1.0564
  2. PP 1.0558
    1. S1 1.0546
    2. S2 1.0540
    3. S3 1.0528

 