EUR/USD still rangebound within 1.0500/1.0680 – UOB

EUR/USD still rangebound within 1.0500/1.0680 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group expect EUR/USD to keep navigating within the 1.0500/1.0680 range.
Key Quotes
“We noted yesterday that “the rapid pull-back has resulted in a slight negative undertone” and the relatively weak daily closing suggests that the downward pressure has increased further”.
“That said, 1.0500 is a rather strong support and only a ‘sharp and rapid’ break below this level would indicate that EUR has entered a bearish phase. From here, the downward pressure would continue to build unless EUR can reclaim 1.0630. On a shorter-term note, 1.0590 is already a very strong resistance”.
-
- R3 1.0581
- R2 1.0575
- R1 1.0564
- PP 1.0558
-
- S1 1.0546
- S2 1.0540
- S3 1.0528